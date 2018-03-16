A Highlands primary school was "locked down" during an incident in Fort William.

Teachers at the town's Inverlochy Primary School implemented the measure until the incident was resolved by police.

Police Scotland said a man has been arrested and an item recovered from him had been confirmed as a toy gun.

The public have been thanked for their vigilance. Police said they received "numerous reports" about a man.

Insp Mike Middlehurst said: "I can confirm that the man has now been arrested and is in police custody.

"An item was which was recovered from the man which has since been confirmed as being a toy gun."