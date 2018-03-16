Traces of a banned pesticide have been found in fields near Muir of Ord following a dog's death.

Police Scotland has urged dog walkers to stay away from fields in the area of Faebait Farm, and the immediate vicinity until further notice.

Insp Mike Middlehurst said it was a precautionary measure in the interests of the pets' safety until an investigation was completed.

The dog that died belonged to the owners of the farm.

Insp Middlehurst said: "Traces of a banned pesticide has been detected in the area and we do not wish a member of the public, another dog or any other animal to become unwell where it can be avoided.

"I can confirm that the dog that died belonged to the owners of Faebait Farm.

"They are co-operating fully with the investigation and support this request to other members of the public and dog owners."