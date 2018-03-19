Image copyright Virgin Trains East Coast Image caption A CCTV image of the length of rail before the train struck it

A passenger train struck the end of a piece of rail left on a track following engineering work, the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) has said.

The Virgin Trains East Coast train, which had left Inverness bound for London, knocked the 130m (425ft) long rail clear.

The train did not derail and was not damaged in the incident on 25 February at Cradlehall, near Inverness.

Urgent safety advice has been issued by the RAIB to Network Rail Scotland.

In a report, the RAIB said: "Network Rail has company standards that require that, on completion of engineering work, a nominated competent authorised person must undertake an inspection of the track to confirm that it is safe for trains to travel over at the authorised speed.

"It is not yet clear why this requirement was not effective on this occasion."

The train was travelling at 53mph when it struck the piece of rail at about 09:50.

It was the first train to pass over the route following the earlier engineering work.