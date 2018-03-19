Image copyright PA Image caption Another eagle injured the bird that was found dead on Barra

A golden eagle found dead in the Western Isles died from injuries inflicted by another eagle, Police Scotland has said.

Members of the public found the dead bird of prey on Barra on 12 March.

Following a post-mortem examination, police said there were no suspicious circumstances.

Wildlife crime officer Constable Daniel Sutherland said the prompt reporting of the discovery of the eagle helped the work to establish the cause of death.

He said: "It has been established that this bird succumbed to injuries which are consistent with being inflicted by another eagle.

"I would like to thank members of the public who reported this incident for their vigilance and bringing this to our attention."

The officer added: "The importance, not only for the police, but for our veterinary colleagues in building up a picture of the natural causes of death of birds is very useful.

"I would encourage anyone who finds the remains of a bird of prey and has concerns about it to contact us so the circumstances can be assessed."