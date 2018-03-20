Image copyright Loganair Image caption A Loganair aircraft on Barra's beach runway

Flights to and from Glasgow and the Hebridean islands of Barra and Tiree will be increased this summer.

Transport Minister Humza Yousaf said the move was in response to talks with both islands communities about rescheduling some services.

There will be 22 additional Glasgow-Tiree return flights this summer, and 22 additional Glasgow-Barra return flights between May and early June.

They have been made possible by making changes to winter timetables.

Mr Yousaf said that winter demands would still be met and that the changes come after consultation with the local communities.

More flights could be added to the Barra route. These are the subject of discussions with the island's community.

Peak periods

Uisdean Robertson, chairman of Western Isles local authority Comhaire nan Eilean Siar, said the comhairle was "very pleased" by the announcement.

He said the local authority and the community on Barra had been "pursuing" enhancements with Loganair, the airline that flies on the routes, for "several years".

Mr Robertson added that public transport body Hitrans had helped to fund additional flights at peak periods in 2014 and 2015 on a trial basis.

He added: "The success of this persuaded Transport Scotland to then add the additional flights to their Public Service Obligation service on a permanent basis.

"The latest development demonstrates the continuing commitment that both Scottish government and the airline have to the service."