Image copyright SNH/Scottish government Image caption Loch Carron is home to millions of flame shells

A public consultation has begun on plans to give a sea loch on Scotland's north west coast permanent marine protection.

Loch Carron has the world's largest flame shell bed, having an estimated 250 million of the brightly coloured molluscs.

The Scottish government gave the loch emergency Marine Protected Area designation in May last year.

The move followed damage to the shell beds caused by dredging.

Launching the consultation, Environment Secretary Roseanna Cunningham said: "Scotland has some of the most beautiful and diverse marine ecosystems in the world and the flame shells at Loch Carron are of international importance.

"That is why we are taking new measures to protect these amazing ecosystems to ensure they are safeguarded for future generations to enjoy the benefits of them, which are often taken for granted."

"This consultation is a key step to ensuring Loch Carron is given permanent marine protection to ensure the recovery of the flame shell beds in Loch Carron."