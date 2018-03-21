Highlands & Islands

The Frost Awakens: Glencoe's Darth Vader snowman

  • 21 March 2018
Vader snowman Image copyright Keith Hill/Glencoe Mountain Ski Patrol
Image caption Keith Hill and his Darth Vader snowman

A ski patroller at the Glencoe Mountain snowsports centre has been making the most of the snowy conditions by building a Darth Vader snowman.

Keith Hill built the Star Wars villain earlier this week during what skiers call blue bird conditions; cold, calm and sunny weather with lots of snow.

After constructing his Vader, Keith was spotted by his colleagues having a light saber battle with the snowman.

To quote the villain, Keith's creation was: "Impressive, most impressive".

Image copyright Keith Hill, Glencoe Mountain Ski Patrol
Image copyright Keith Hill/Glencoe Mountain Ski Patrol
Image caption Keith underestimated the power of the dark side

