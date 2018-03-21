Image caption The High Court in Edinburgh heard of 'a catalogue of sexual abuse'

A 68-year-old man has been jailed for eight years for sexually abusing children more than three decades ago.

Robert Shepherd, of Milton, in the Highlands, tried to rape one girl during an ordeal of abuse and molested another girl and boy.

He denied committing the offences but was found guilty of three offences of indecency and a further charge of attempted rape following a trial.

The trial heard the abuse happened between 1979 and 1983.

At the High Court in Edinburgh, judge Lord Armstrong told Shepherd: "You have been convicted of four charges involving the calculating, manipulative and predatory sexual abuse of three children."

The judge said Shepherd's offending involved "a catalogue of sexual abuse" against children which had a significant detrimental effect on their lives.

'Disturbing and grave'

Lord Armstrong said: "You continue to deny any responsibility for what you have done and maintain your victims have all lied about you.

"These crimes of which you have been convicted are disturbing and grave. Society has an abhorrence of such conduct."

The court heard that Shepherd targeted the children in Highland communities.

His youngest victim, the boy, was aged five when the abuse began. The girls were abused from the ages of six and eight.

Shepherd exposed himself to the oldest girl and made her carry out sex acts on him and look at pornography as well as trying to rape her on various occasions.

He compelled the younger girl to perform sexual acts on him and had her naked in a bed while he and another male molested her.

Shepherd also exposed himself to the boy and carried out sex acts on him on two occasions.

He was placed on the sex offenders' register indefinitely.