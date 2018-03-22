Image copyright RSPB Scotland Image caption EJ at her nest on Wednesday

A female osprey has returned to a Highlands nature reserve for what RSPB Scotland says is her 15th breeding season.

The bird, known to conservationists as EJ, was spotted at her nest at the RSPB's Loch Garten reserve in the Cairngorms on Wednesday.

Ospreys migrate from west Africa to Scotland to breed and can be seen hunting for fish from rivers and lochs.

Over previous seasons about 20 of EJ's chicks have fledged.

During last year's breeding season, she refused to leave her clutch of eggs even after being buried under snow.