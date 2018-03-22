Image copyright Bill Moseley

A walrus dubbed Wally and seen in Orkney a few weeks ago has been spotted in Sutherland.

The animal was filmed swimming in the sea off Armadale on Thursday morning.

Previously, there was a reported sighting earlier this week at Dunnet Head, Caithness.

It is understood to be the first time since 1954 a walrus has been seen in the UK mainland. The film shows the walrus gliding gracefully through the water.

The visitor was spotted on in Orkney nearly a fortnight ago, at North Ronaldsay and on Sanday. but now appears to have swum to the mainland.

A walrus was previously sighted in the Northern Isles in 2013, but the latest visitor is believed to be a different individual.