Image copyright Comhairle nan Eilean Siar Image caption Alistair McIntosh with the book

A book has been returned to a Scottish library after being overdue since 1982.

Father Allan's Island by Amy Murray is an account of life on the Isle of Eriskay and was borrowed from Stornoway Library on Lewis.

Writer Alastair McIntosh came across the book in a sale of second-hand books on eBay and bought it for £7.49.

When he discovered a Western Isles Libraries' stamp inside the cover he handed it over to Comhairle nan Eilean Siar-run library.

The fine involved would have been £374, but the library is not pursuing it and staff say they are delighted to have the book back in their collection.

He said: "I hugely value the library's collection and the helpfulness of its staff.

"Like many people, I rely on that oasis of learning in the heart of Stornoway for my research as a writer.

"I am therefore very glad to be able to see this copy returned."