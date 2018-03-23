Image copyright Flag Institute Image caption The flag includes colours associated with the Earls of Sutherland

A flag design for Sutherland is being reviewed after complaints, including that it looks like a "Mongolian third division football team" banner.

A competition was held to find a design that reflected the county's history.

A flag featuring red and gold colours associated with the Earls of Sutherland since the 12th Century and an eagle was chosen.

But the process to formally recognise the flag, that began in February, has been put on hold for the review.

Highland councillor Jim McGillivray, who was on the flag's selection panel, said time was being taken to consider the way forward.

The Court of the Lord Lyon had ordered the start of the process of formally recognising the flag.

The design has drawn criticism from residents of Sutherland on social media, with one post describing the design as like a banner for a "Mongolian third division football team".

Others asked why the Scottish wildcat, an animal that has been associated with Sutherland, was not included.

There has also been online support for the flag.

Sutherland's neighbouring county, Caithness, already has its own flag.

The design of the Caithness flag was also criticised by some, but has since won popular support.