A pesticide found in a field following a dog's death has been identified as one that has been banned for more than 10 years.

Traces of Aldicarb were discovered at Faebait Farm, near Muir of Ord, following searches by police after the dog died earlier this month.

The dog belonged to the owners of the farm.

Police Scotland said it had not been possible to establish if the pesticide was left in "a deliberate" act.

Insp Mike Middlehurst said: "Due to the time since the original report the substance will now have degraded substantially into the soil, particularly given the recent weather conditions we have had.

"We are awaiting some tests back from our colleagues at Science and Advice for Scottish Agriculture.

"I would still advise dog walkers to ensure that pets are kept on a short lead and under close control when walking in the area."

He added: "Any person who comes across any items that cause them concern should contact the police immediately - do not touch the items."