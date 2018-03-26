Image copyright Coul Links Image caption An 18-hole championship golf course has been proposed at Coul Links

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency has removed its objections to the planned Coul Links golf course, according to the developers.

A planning application has been submitted with Highland Council for the course near Embo in Sutherland.

The developers said the agency had withdrawn its objections after "constructive dialogue" allayed its concerns about the project.

The developers include US businessmen Mike Keiser and Todd Warnock.

Scottish Natural Heritage and a group of organisations that includes RSBP Scotland and National Trust for Scotland have objected to the proposal.

Part of the course would be on a Site of Special Scientific Interest.