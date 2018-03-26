Highlands & Islands

Scots' art features in March For Our Lives in New York

  • 26 March 2018
Image caption Michael Forbes' Donald Trump artwork in March For Our Lives protest in New York City

Artwork by a Scottish Pop Surrealist painter was a feature of the weekend's March For Our Lives US gun control protests.

The copy of a painting of Donald Trump by Dingwall-born, Black Isle-based Michael Forbes was carried by a protestor at a rally in New York City.

Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney, who attended the march in Manhattan, "liked" a tweet about the artwork.

Forbes' artwork has tackled issues such as mental health and women's rights.

The weekend's gun control protests also saw relatives of the Dunblane shooting victims join a demonstration outside the US consulate in Edinburgh.

The March For Our Lives movement was set up after a gunman killed 17 students and teachers at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas school in Florida.

Image caption Sir Paul McCartney liked a tweet about Michael Forbes' artwork

