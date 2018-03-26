Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption The bodies of both Alan and Neil Gibson have now been found

The body of a man who went missing with his brother on a hillwalking trip in the Highlands on 8 February has been found.

Neil and Alan Gibson failed to return from a walk in the Achnashellach area of Strathcarron.

The body of Alan, 56, was found on 10 February following extensive searches, and the body of their Pointer dog Archie a few days later.

Neil's body was discovered on Saturday. He was 63.

The brothers were from Nairn, though Alan was understood to have been living in County Durham.

'Worked incredibly hard'

Since February, extensive searches have been ongoing of the Achnashellach area involving members of Torridon Mountain Rescue Team, Kintail MRT, Glenelg MRT, RAF Mountain Rescue Team, Sarda dogs and the coastguard helicopter crews.

Sgt Graham Cameron, of Police Scotland, said: "I would like to take this opportunity to express my sincere thanks to all the volunteers and partner search agencies that made tireless efforts to find Neil, Alan and Archie.

"As always, they persevered and worked incredibly hard to battle some difficult and dangerous conditions in the hope of giving their family and friends some closure.

"My thoughts remain with Neil and Alan's family today, who have shown such strength and bravery when faced with such a tragedy."