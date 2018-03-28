Image copyright Andrew Bulloch Image caption Andrew Bulloch's junior category winning image

The winners of the Scottish Nature Photography Awards 2017 have been announced.

Drawing interest from photographers from all over the world, the awards celebrate nature, wildlife and landscape photography in Scotland.

Images were entered to several categories, including Scottish landscape, wildlife portrait and wildlife behaviour.

The winning pictures were taken at locations across Scotland, and of a range of landscapes, plants and animals.

Image copyright Rebecca Witt Image caption An image from Rebecca Witt's award-winning portfolio

Image copyright Robbie Brookes Image caption Robbie Brookes' image Gannet in Fishing Net was taken on Unst

The junior and student categories reflect a key objective for the Scottish Nature Photography Awards, to encourage and promote emerging talent.

Andrew Bulloch, 15, from Edinburgh, won the junior nature photographer of the year title with a photograph of a football pitch on Eriskay in the Western Isles.

In 2015, the small island's football ground was recognised by Fifa as one of eight unique places to play the game in the world.

Image copyright Graham Niven Image caption Graham Niven's Beech for the Sky

The top student award went to Rebecca Witt, a BA (Hons) Marine and Natural History Photography student at Falmouth University.

She won the prize with a portfolio of images called Cairngorms Woodland Wildlife.

Image copyright Ian Talboys Image caption Ian Talboys' Worm's-eye View of Corn Marigolds

Robbie Brookes, of Baltasound, Shetland, highlighted marine plastic pollution with an image called Gannet in Fishing Net.

The photograph taken at Hermaness, Unst, won the environmental category.

Edinburgh's Graham Niven took the natural abstracts award with Beech for the Sky, an image taken near Dunbar in East Lothian.

The botanical prize went to Ian Talboys, of Inverurie, for his Worm's-eye View of Corn Marigolds. It was taken in Aberdeen.

Image copyright Stephen Whitehorne Image caption Stephen Whitehorne won the overall prize with a photograph taken in Perthshire

First place in the landscape - land category was Stephen Whitehorne, from Duns.

His photograph called Autumnal Birches and Willows reflected among the Water Lilies of Polney Loch, Dunkeld, Perthshire, also won him the overall Scottish Nature Photographer of the Year 2017 award.

A picture of Lossie Estuary in Moray won Jim Robertson, of Lossiemouth, the landscape - sea and coast prize.

Image copyright Jim Robertson Image caption Jim Robertson's picture of Lossie Estuary

Image copyright Trevor Day Image caption Trevor Day's urban category winning image

The urban greenspace category winner was Trevor Day, from Glenrothes, with his Wild Flowers at the Mill. It was at Carr's Flour Mill, Kirkcaldy.

Lyndsey Howard, Little Dalcross, Inverness. took the wildlife behaviour accolade with Fish Supper, an image of an otter eating a fish on the Isle of Mull.

Image copyright Lyndsey Howard Image caption Lyndsey Howard's hungry otter

Image copyright Mike Cruise Image caption Mike Cruise's rain-soaked siskin

First place in the wildlife portrait category was Mike Cruise, Newmilns, for a photograph of a male siskin.

And Andrew Macdonald, of Biggar, won the video award with a short film shot using a 360 degree camera and showing reforesting efforts of RSPB Scotland on its Abernethy reserve.

Image copyright Andrew Macdonald Image caption A still from Andrew Macdonald's short film using a 360 degree camera

All images are copyrighted.