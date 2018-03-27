Image copyright PETER JOLLY NORTHPIX Image caption Police Scotland were alerted to the car entering the water on Monday afternoon

A man and woman who died after their car went off a road into a loch in Wester Ross on Monday afternoon have been named by police.

Kenneth, also known as Ross, McCrimmon, was 44 years old, and Rose Bassett, was 48.

Police said they were both from the nearby Poolewe area.

Their car had left the A832, close to Ardessie, near Dundonnell. Police said no other vehicles were involved and no-one else was injured.

Both Mr McCrimmon and Ms Bassett had worked at the National Trust for Scotland's Inverewe Gardens near Poolewe.

Supporting colleagues

Carol-Ann Boyter, head of people at the trust, said: "We are deeply saddened by this tragic news.

"Rose and Ross both contributed a huge amount to Inverewe Garden over the years.

"We are working to support their colleagues at this difficult time and send sincere condolences to their families."

Ms Bassett worked at Inverewe Garden and Mr McCrimmon was a volunteer there.

Image copyright PETER JOLLY NORTHPIX Image caption The crash happened on Monday

The road was closed for about six hours after the incident and has now reopened.

Police were alerted to the crash at about 15:45 on Monday.

Emergency services along with coastguard and RNLI volunteers responded to the incident. Stornoway Coastguard was also sent.

Sgt Gregor Hay, of Police Scotland, said: "Our thoughts are with the family of the two people who have died at this sad time.

"Inquiries into this incident remain ongoing and we would ask that anyone who witnessed the collision or who saw a red Honda Civic travelling in the area at the time contact police."