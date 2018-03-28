A judge has ordered that a woman accused of stabbing another woman be detained in a medium security clinic.

Chelsea Brown, 24, from Inverness, was accused of the attempted murder of the 57-year-old in Inverness in June last year, but is unfit to stand trial.

An examination of facts hearing has been held before Lord Tyre at the High Court in Edinburgh.

He ordered that an interim compulsion order should be made detaining Brown in Glasgow's Rowanbank Clinic.

Lord Tyre said that Brown, who has a mental disorder and learning disability, understood that stabbing a person was wrong and could lead to injury.