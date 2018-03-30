Man dies after crash on A9 in Caithness
- 30 March 2018
A man has died following a one-vehicle crash in Caithness, police have said.
The accident happened on the A9, about half a mile north of the junction with the A99 at Latheron, on Friday.
Officers said a 37-year-old man had died as a result of the collision, with the road expected to be closed for several hours while an investigation is carried out.
Local diversions were put in place, and police asked any witnesses to contact them.