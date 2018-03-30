Image caption A number patients have tested positive for norovirus

A fourth ward at a Highland hospital has been closed to new admissions due to a diarrhoea and vomiting bug.

Raigmore Hospital in Inverness has also been restricting visiting to other wards since the norovirus outbreak.

NHS Highland asked the public for support in trying to stop the infection spreading throughout the hospital.

The affected wards are 2C, 6C, 7A and 2A. Anyone who feels visiting is essential should contact the ward by phone.

Vanda Plecko, consultant microbiologist at NHS Highland, said: "In the wards not affected we ask that visiting is restricted to two visitors per patient and would once again request that children do not visit the hospital.

"We would ask that anyone coming into the hospital needs to be clear of any norovirus symptoms for at least 48 hours. By doing this we will limit the spread as much as possible.

"For the four wards affected (wards 2C, 6C, 7A and 2A) we would ask that all non-essential visitors stay away from the hospital."

Patients can also keep in touch with loved ones using the Hospedia system.