Stagecoach to close Fort William depot

Image copyright Google Image caption The Stagecoach depot employs 16 staff

Bus operator Stagecoach has confirmed that it is to close its depot in Fort William.

The Caol depot, which runs eight buses and employs 16 staff in the area, is to shut down at the end of June.

The company said it had made the decision following a consultation with employees and their trade unions.

Bosses had previously voiced concerns about financial pressures resulting from reduced passenger numbers and rising operating costs.

Mark Whitelocks, managing director for Stagecoach North Scotland, said the decision had been a "very difficult" one for the company to make.