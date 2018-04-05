Image copyright Seonaidh Mackenzie Image caption The fire spread across the hillside of the Black Cuillin of Rum last night

A major wildfire has broken out on the Isle of Rum on the Inner Hebrides.

Fire crews used helicopters to water bomb the hillside as they tried to bring it under control.

The blaze started on Wednesday evening and quickly spread across 50 acres of the Black Cuillin of Rum.

Conservationists from Rum Deer Research, who study red deer on the island, were concerned the fire could affect their study areas and research buildings.

They tweeted on Thursday: "Fire seems to be out after overnight rain. Stopped just above trees in Kilmory Glen. Buildings survived. Sgaorishal and Minishal hills pretty devastated."

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were alerted to the fire at 15:02 on Wednesday.

Firefighters from Mallaig and Acharacle visited the island and said there was no risk to property or those living on the island, which is owned and run by Scottish Natural Heritage.

They will review the situation on Thursday morning.