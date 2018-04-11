Image copyright Dundonnell MRT Image caption Thick mist reduced visibility to 20m

A mountain rescue team went to the aid of a man after he got lost in thick mist following a fishing trip in Easter Ross.

Thirteen members of Dundonnell MRT made searches west of Aultnamain on the Struie Road after the alarm was raised late on Tuesday afternoon.

The team said visibility was down to 20m (65ft) and temperatures had dropped to near freezing.

The man was found at about 20:30 and helped to safety.

Dundonnell MRT team leader Donald MacRae said: "Whilst it is easy to say in hindsight, having a map and a compass and knowing how to use them would have prevented us being called out last night and spending 80 'man hours' searching for this chap.

"This is not the first time I have given this advice."

He added: "I would like to thank Police Scotland for their help in this rescue."