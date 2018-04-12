Image caption Four wards at Raigmore Hospital were closed to new admissions last month

A fourth ward closed by an outbreak of norovirus at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness has been re-opened.

Ward 2C is the last of four wards closed that were closed to new admissions last month to re-open.

Restrictions on visiting the hospital also introduced at the time have now been lifted.

NHS Highland said norovirus was still present in the local community and has asked that people with the symptoms to refrain from visiting the hospital.

'Worked incredibly hard'

Iona McGauran, lead nurse for Raigmore, praised staff across the hospital for their hard work during the outbreak.

She said: "Our staff have worked incredibly hard during this time in not only looking after patients but also in getting the wards deep cleaned and ready for reopening.

"I'd also like to thank the public for their cooperation during this time.

"It's never an easy decision to make when we ask visitors to stay away but doing this not only helped protect the privacy and dignity of our patients but also kept the virus as contained as possible.

"However, we know that norovirus is still active in the community and we would ask that if you, or someone you live with, has had symptoms of diarrhoea and vomiting you refrain from coming to the hospital until clear for 48 hours."