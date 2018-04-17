Isle of Lewis Tesco hit by basket 'crime wave'
A supermarket on the Isle of Lewis has had to withdraw its baskets after a spate of thefts, with up to 15 a week going missing.
Tesco issued a statement on Facebook saying it had more baskets on order, but that they take six weeks to arrive.
The Stornoway shop issued a plea: "If anyone has a basket, can you please return them to the store. No questions asked on return!"
Some customers suggested the baskets may be being used for gardening.
Another added: "There weren't that many baskets in the first place, how many weeks at 15 per week has it been going on?"