A supermarket on the Isle of Lewis has had to withdraw its baskets after a spate of thefts, with up to 15 a week going missing.

Tesco issued a statement on Facebook saying it had more baskets on order, but that they take six weeks to arrive.

The Stornoway shop issued a plea: "If anyone has a basket, can you please return them to the store. No questions asked on return!"

Some customers suggested the baskets may be being used for gardening.

Another added: "There weren't that many baskets in the first place, how many weeks at 15 per week has it been going on?"