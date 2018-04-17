Highlands & Islands

Man dies at Inverness Airport industrial estate

  17 April 2018

A man died at an industrial estate at Inverness Airport at the weekend, Police Scotland has said.

Emergency services were alerted to the 26-year-old's sudden death at Dalcross Industrial Estate at about 23:30 on Saturday.

Police said initial inquiries revealed that there were no suspicious circumstances.

A spokesman said: "Our thoughts are with his family and friends."

