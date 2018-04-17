Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened on Traill Street in Thurso

A pedestrian has been hurt after a lorry shed its load of bags of fertiliser while negotiating a sharp bend in Thurso town centre.

The 68-year-old man was checked over by paramedics at the scene and was found to be suffering from a minor head graze and the effects of shock.

Emergency services were called to Traill Street just after midday.

While police were dealing with the incident, two cars collided at nearby traffic lights. No-one was hurt.