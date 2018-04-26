Image copyright Nevis Landscape Partnership Image caption Dun Deardail was built 2,500 years ago

Archaeologists believe they have found, preserved in peat, ash from a fire that destroyed an ancient hill fort.

Dun Deardail was built about 2,500 years ago on a prominent knoll on Sgorr Chalum, a hill overlooking the River Nevis in Glen Nevis.

Charcoal found in layers of surrounding peatbog has been analysed.

Evidence of four "significant fire events" were identified. One, from on or around 310 BC, is thought to be the burning of the fort.

The details of the peat analysis and history of the site, close to Fort William, are contained in a new publication on the Dun Deardail Project website.

Deirdre of the Sorrows

The earliest of the fire events is believed to be from fires set to burn away scrub to help clear the site for the construction of the fort.

The other two events involved smaller amounts of charcoal.

Archaeologists said the fire that destroyed Dun Deardail would have "created towering plumes of smoke rising up from the fort, expelling ash and charcoal into the air".

The fourth and final of the fire events indentified involved large quantities of charcoal.

The name Dun Deardail, Derdriu's Fort, links it to an ancient Iron Age Irish myth called Deirdre of the Sorrows.

The legend tells of a chieftain's daughter who was said to be so beautiful that kings, lords and warriors fought and died to try to win her hand in marriage.

Image copyright Chris Mitchell Image caption A reconstruction of what the hill fort looked like at the time fire broke out at the site causing the vitrification of its rock defences

Dun Deardail is what is known as a vitrified fort.

The process of vitrification occurs when a timber-framed drystone defensive rampart is destroyed by fire and the heat generated is so intense that the core of the stone rampart melts.

Examples of vitrified forts can be found across Scotland, including in Aberdeenshire.

The Dun Deardail research work was the first time charcoal analysis, along with pollen analysis and radiocarbon dating, had been used to date a vitrification event.