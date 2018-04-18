Image copyright SSE Image caption A visualisation of the planned Coire Glas reservoir

SSE has sought permission to increase the capacity of its planned Coire Glas pumped storage hydro-electric project.

The energy company was granted permission for a 600MW-capacity scheme in 2013 and has now sought approval to increase it to 1,500MW.

If the change is approved by the Scottish government, Coire Glas in Lochaber would more than double the UK's existing pumped storage capacity.

It would also be the largest capacity hydro project to be built in Scotland.

The project, proposed for a site near Spean Bridge, would set a further milestone in being the first new pumped storage scheme to be developed in Britain since 1974, when work began at the Dinorwig scheme in Wales.

One million homes

SSE said Coire Glas would have a storage capacity of up to 30 gigawatt hours (GWh), more than doubling the existing pumped storage capacity of the UK which is currently 24GWh.

A GWh is enough electricity to power about one million homes for an hour, according to Ofgem's figures.

SSE said the increase to its scheme's capacity would bring "little change" to the current external elements of the project.

It said the majority of the changes would in the underground space used to house the larger turbines required.

SSE said external elements of the project, such as the dam, upper reservoir, construction access, jetty and administration building, would be similar in size and nature to that of the already-consented development.

The pump storage hydro scheme would "soak up" excess power generated by wind farms, using it to pump water up to a reservoir.

That water would then be released through tunnels to generate hydro electric power at times when consumers need it.

Five years ago, the John Muir Trust objected to the planning application. The landscape conservation charity was concerned that the project would have a "severe impact" on the landscape.

Scottish Natural Heritage also raised concerns that the scheme would have a major negative impact on the local landscape and views would be significantly affected.