Cattle die after being struck by train in Moray
- 19 April 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Four cattle died after being struck by a train on the railway line between Aberdeen and Inverness.
The incident happened between Keith and Elgin in Moray on Wednesday.
ScotRail said no-one on the train was hurt, but it was damaged and services between Aberdeen and Inverness were disrupted.
Passengers were transferred to another train so they could continue their journey.