Cattle die after being struck by train in Moray

  • 19 April 2018

Four cattle died after being struck by a train on the railway line between Aberdeen and Inverness.

The incident happened between Keith and Elgin in Moray on Wednesday.

ScotRail said no-one on the train was hurt, but it was damaged and services between Aberdeen and Inverness were disrupted.

Passengers were transferred to another train so they could continue their journey.

