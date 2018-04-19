Image caption A sign that was put up at the Tesco store in Stornoway earlier this week

Tesco has thanked customers for returning baskets to a store where up to 15 of the carriers a week were going missing.

Security tags were fitted to some of the remaining baskets in an effort to preserve stock at the supermarket in Stornoway on Lewis.

This was only a temporary measure until more baskets arrived at the store.

A spokesman for Tesco said: "Many thanks to those customers who have returned baskets."

He added: "Our baskets are not tagged. New stock of baskets continue to arrive in store, with more arriving later this week."

On social media, a customer suggested that the baskets were being used for growing plants in and for keeping items tidy inside car boots.