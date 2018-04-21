Body found in police hunt for pensioner
Police searching for a missing pensioner in the Highlands have found her body.
Phyllis Robin, 78, was last seen in her nightclothes in the Aultgrishan area of Gairloch on Friday evening.
Officers launched a search for the pensioner, amid growing concern for her welfare.
They confirmed that a body found on the shoreline at Lonemore, near Gairloch, on Saturday afternoon was that of Ms Robin.
In a statement, the force said there were no suspicious circumstances and a report would be sent to the procurator fiscal.