The body of missing Inverness man Liam Colgan has been found in the River Elbe in Hamburg, according to a charity which helps his family.

The 29-year-old was on his brother's stag weekend in the German city when he vanished on 10 February.

In a statement issued on his family's behalf, the Lucie Blackman Trust said Liam's driving licence was found in a pocket of the man found in the river.

He was also wearing the clothes Liam was last seen wearing.

Liam Colgan went missing in Hamburg in the early hours of 10 February

Formal identification has still to be carried out.

The trust, which helps families of people missing abroad, has asked that Mr Colgan's family "be given space and privacy to grieve at this difficult time".

The charity's chief executive, Matthew Searle, said: "An astonishing amount of support has been apparent in this case - the search for Liam has been joined by thousands of people, both German and British, and we would like to thank all of them for their support.

"Our thoughts are of course with Liam's family and friends today."

