Image copyright Norbord Image caption An investment programme has more than doubled the size of the Norbord plant at Dalcross

A new manufacturing line has been officially opened at a wood panels factory near Inverness as part of £95m investment in the plant.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon carried out the opening ceremony at Norbord.

The investment, which includes a £12m development grant from Highlands and Islands Enterprise, has almost doubled the size of the site at Dalcross.

Production of oriented strand board (OSB) has been increased from 350,000 to 640,000 cubic metres.

The factory was the first OSB mill in Europe when it opened more than 30 years ago.

Image copyright Norbord Image caption Logs being processed at the factory

Image copyright Norbord Image caption A presser on the new manufacturing line

Image copyright Norbord Image caption Wood panels drying at the factory