Image copyright is LBT/G&J Image caption The first confirmed sighting of Liam Colgan was an hour after he was last seen with the stag party

Liam Colgan had not been seen since he left his brother Eamonn's stag party in the early hours of Saturday 10 February and walked off alone into the German city of Hamburg.

From the moment they realised he was missing, his family have been trying to piece together what had happened to the 29-year-old from Inverness.

What was hoped to have been a break-through in their search were CCTV images showing Liam wandering near a building where strangers helped him up after he fell on some steps.

Further sightings of man thought to be Liam later followed and were investigated by his family.

Saturday 10 February

01:00 Veermaster pub, Beatles Platz

Liam is last seen leaving the Veermaster pub in the vicinity of the Beatles Platz between 01:00 and 01:30 in the early hours of Saturday 10 February.

Image copyright Google Image caption Veermaster bar in Hamburg

02:20 Gruner + Jahr building, Baumwall

Two CCTV cameras capture Liam about an hour after he left the stag party. He is in the Baumwall area of Hamburg, which has a U-bahn stop very close to where Liam was spotted.

Liam arrives at the vehicle barrier of Gruner + Jahr publishers' building in Baumwall.

A witness reports seeing Liam and helping him up some steps to the main entrance of that building after he fell.

Image copyright Google Image caption Liam was helped up some steps near the G&J publishers building on the Saturday morning he disappeared

The fall is not captured on CCTV due to the cameras being motion-sensored however the rest of the witness account is corroborated by CCTV.

The footage goes on to show Liam trying unsuccessfully to get into the building, before walking towards the Michelwiese Park.

About 02:30 the witness can then be viewed on CCTV walking along the building walkway and looking towards Michelwiese Park before doing an about-turn towards the main entrance building and walking down the steps.

The witness states Liam appeared to be heading in the direction of the Portuguese Quarter.

03:10 St Michael's Church, Hamburg (Hauptkirche Sankt Michaelis)

A male of similar height and build to Liam can be viewed on St Michael's Church CCTV (images are of poor quality). The male walks along Englische Planke towards the Neustadt area.

The Stadthausbrucke S3 train travels from here to the town of Buxtehude, a journey that takes 30-40 minutes.

Image copyright LBT/Colgan family Image caption Liam's family fear that he has been injured, or suffered memory loss

However, police have told a German newspaper there is so far "no hot lead" linking Liam's travel to Buxtehude.

Wednesday 14 February

A bakery assistant in Buxtehade calls police to say she thinks Liam came into her shop that morning.

Bettina Diwinski said a man stood in front of her counter looking "confused", saying something in English.

She turned to a colleague and when she looked back he was gone.

Image copyright Yelp.com Image caption A staff member at Dietz bakery in Buxtehude thinks she saw Liam

German news website Hamburg Abendblatt claims a police dog was able to pick up Liam's scent outside the bakery but lost it at the town train station.

Unfortunately this sighting was not reported to police until Friday 16 February due to the bakery workers being unaware that Liam was a Missing Person.

Tuesday 10 April

Two "credible sightings", one that included a photograph of a man potentially matching Liam's description, are reported to Liam's family.

By this time, Liam's family have also begun looking more closely at the possibility that he may have travelled beyond Hamburg.

They believe that while trying to find his way back to where he was staying in the city, he may have tripped and injured his head.

Suffering from amnesia because of the injury, Liam would not know who he was or that he was missing.

Image copyright PA Image caption Liam's family made repeated visits to Hamburg in their effort to find him

Saturday 21 April

In a post on Facebook, Liam's family say they are preparing to widen their search outside of Hamburg.

The family also provided an update on the two credible sightings.

It transpired that the person in the photograph, while sharing similar facial characteristics, was not Liam and was in fact a German national.

The other lead did not yield any further information on Liam's whereabouts.

Monday 23 April

The Lucie Blackman Trust, a charity helping Liam's family, releases a statement saying the Scot's body has been found in the River Elbe in Hamburg.

The trust said the man found had been wearing the same clothes as Liam, and had his driving licence in his pocket.

A formal identification had still to be carried out.