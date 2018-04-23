Image copyright NASA

A stunning shot of the Scottish Highlands has been captured by the International Space Station.

Nasa said the image from around the end of February was notable for its lack of clouds, which hamper space photography, especially during Scottish winters.

The view shows snow-capped mountains north of Glen Mor, which include some of the oldest rocks in Europe.

The rocky landscape also portrays signs of reshaping by flowing glaciers during the most recent Ice Ages.

Image: ISS Earth Observations Facility