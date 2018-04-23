Highlands & Islands

Drivers detected speeding near schools in Highlands

  • 23 April 2018

Fifty drivers have been charged with speeding offences near schools in the Highlands, Police Scotland has said.

The offences were detected during police operations held either side of the Easter break.

Police said 30 drivers were issued with fixed penalty conditional offers and 20 have been reported to the procurator fiscal.

A number of vehicles were detected driving at more than 40 mph in areas with a limit of 20 mph.

