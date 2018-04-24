Plans for replacement hospital on Barra progress
- 24 April 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The outline business case for the replacement of a care home and a small hospital on the Isle of Barra has been approved.
The Scottish government's consent means NHS Western Isles can push ahead in further developing its plans for St Brendan's Hospital and Care Home.
The hospital has five beds and shares the same building in Castlebay as the local authority-run care home.
A local GP practice provides care and other services at the site.