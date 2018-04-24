Image copyright Google Image caption St Brendan's Hospital and Care Home is in Castlebay

The outline business case for the replacement of a care home and a small hospital on the Isle of Barra has been approved.

The Scottish government's consent means NHS Western Isles can push ahead in further developing its plans for St Brendan's Hospital and Care Home.

The hospital has five beds and shares the same building in Castlebay as the local authority-run care home.

A local GP practice provides care and other services at the site.