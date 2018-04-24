Image copyright PA Image caption Liam Colgan's family said he was much-loved and a talented musician

The family of Liam Colgan, whose body was found 10 weeks after he went missing in Hamburg, say his death had been a "tragic accident".

The 29-year-old was on his brother Eamonn's stag weekend in the German city when he vanished on 10 February.

The Inverness man's body was found in the River Elbe in Hamburg on Monday.

His family said his death did not appear to be suspicious and thanked everyone who helped in the effort to find him.

In the statement on a Facebook page dedicated to the search for Liam, his family said: "On behalf of all of Liam's family we would like to thank everyone from the bottom of our hearts for the incredible support we have received since Liam disappeared on 10 February.

"We will never forget this."

'Selfless personality'

Paying tribute to Liam, his family described the postman as much-loved and a "hugely talented yet humble musician".

His family added: "He had a very natural sense of humour that made him a joy to be around.

"He cared for his nieces immensely and would visit them at every opportunity, they miss him greatly. Liam had a laid-back, selfless personality that made him impossible not to get on with.

"We love you Liam."