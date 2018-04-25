Image caption Police have issued a description of a man officers want to trace

Police have appealed for information after a woman was sexually assaulted at a property in Inverness.

The incident happened at about midday on Sunday in the Montague Row area of Dalneigh in the city.

Police have appealed for help in tracing a man seen walking from the city centre towards Dalneigh shortly before the incident.

He has been described as being middle aged, of skinny build with short dark hair.

The man was wearing a red jacket, baseball cap, black trousers and black trainers.

He was believed to have been walking with a woman who was wearing a long green coat.

Det Insp Eddie Ross said the assault was "a particularly distressing incident".

He said: "The victim was uninjured but has been understandably extremely shaken by what happened.

"Our inquiries are ongoing and I would like to reassure the public that we are working to identify the individual responsible.

"I am appealing to anyone who has information which could help our investigation to come forward. You may have seen the individuals described but thought nothing of it at the time."