Man dies while working with cattle on Berneray
- 25 April 2018
A crofter has died in an accident while working with cattle on the island of Berneray in the Western Isles, Police Scotland has said.
The 58-year-old man had been working on land near Borve Cemetery.
Emergency services were alerted to the incident on Tuesday morning. The Health and Safety Executive has been notified.
A police spokesman said: "Our thoughts are with the man's family and friends at this time."