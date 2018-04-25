Highlands & Islands

Man dies while working with cattle on Berneray

  • 25 April 2018

A crofter has died in an accident while working with cattle on the island of Berneray in the Western Isles, Police Scotland has said.

The 58-year-old man had been working on land near Borve Cemetery.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident on Tuesday morning. The Health and Safety Executive has been notified.

A police spokesman said: "Our thoughts are with the man's family and friends at this time."

