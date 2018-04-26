Elderly fisherman goes missing on river near Lairg
- 26 April 2018
Emergency services are searching for a fisherman in his 80s who has gone missing on a river in the Highlands.
Police said the man, who had been fishing on the River Oykel, near Lairg, in Sutherland was reported missing at about 18:50.
A spokeswoman said: "The man, who is believed to be in his 80s may have come to difficulty in the vicinity of Oykel Bridge."
She said a multi-agency search of the river was ongoing.