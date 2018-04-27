Image copyright Donald Bain/ Geograph Image caption Rescuers have been searching the River Oykel

A search resumed at first light for man in his 80s who went missing while fishing a river in the Highlands.

The man had been on the River Oykel near Lairg in Sutherland. He was reported missing at about 18:50 on Thursday.

Police said a "multi-agency search" has taken place for the man, who is thought to have been close to Oykel Bridge.

The East Sutherland Rescue Association have been undertaking a renewed search of the river.