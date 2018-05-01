Image copyright MSC Cruise Image caption MSC Meraviglia has capacity for 5,700 guests

The biggest cruise ship to call at a Scottish port is due to arrive at Invergordon's Port of Cromarty Firth in the Highlands.

MSC Meraviglia is the world's fourth largest cruise ship. It is 315m (1,033ft) long and 65m (213ft) tall and has capacity for 5,700 guests.

This year, the Port of Cromarty Firth is expected to handle its largest number of cruise ship passengers yet.

An estimated total of 170,000 passengers are expected at the port.

MSC Meraviglia, which will also make stopovers in Kirkwall and Glasgow, is one of more than 90 ships due to visit over the season.

The figure is an 11% increase on last season's number of passengers.

This year also marks the 40th anniversary of the first cruise ship to dock in the Cromarty Firth.