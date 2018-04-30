Image copyright Donald Bain/ Geograph Image caption Rescuers have been searching the River Oykel

Search teams have found a fishing rod and hat belonging to an 80-year-old man from Hertfordshire who is missing in the Highlands.

Ian McMullen failed to return from a trip to fish the River Oykel, near Lairg, in Sutherland, on Thursday.

Extensive searches have been made of the river and surrounding area since then.

East Sutherland Rescue Association said Mr McMullen's possessions were found over the weekend.

Mr McMullen is described as being about 5ft 9in tall and of large build with a distinctive brown mark on his left check.

He was wearing grey full length waders and possibly a grey lifejacket.