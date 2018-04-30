'Ladders' help frogs and toads escape drainage
- 30 April 2018
Special "ladders" are helping amphibians to escape from holes dug during the refurbishment of an electricity substation.
Workers have been rescuing frogs and toads during the construction of a new drainage system at SSE Network's Mybster site in Caithness.
They also sought from Trevor Rose of the British Herpetological Society.
He has installed the ladders at cable trenches and gully pots to help frogs and toads to crawl free themselves.