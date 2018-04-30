Image copyright Paul Campbell Image caption The annual cycle event is held on the shores of Loch Ness

Sunday saw thousands of cyclists take part in the Loch Ness Etape.

Photographer Paul Campbell captured some of the action.

Image copyright Paul Campbell Image caption Riders enjoyed fine weather during the etape

Image copyright Paul Campbell Image caption The event involves a distance of 66 miles (106km)

Image copyright Paul Campbell Image caption The ride also involved passing through striking Highland scenery

All images are copyrighted.