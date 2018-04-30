Highlands & Islands

In pictures: Cycling's Loch Ness Etape

  • 30 April 2018
Loch Ness Etape Image copyright Paul Campbell
Image caption The annual cycle event is held on the shores of Loch Ness

Sunday saw thousands of cyclists take part in the Loch Ness Etape.

Photographer Paul Campbell captured some of the action.

Loch Ness Etape Image copyright Paul Campbell
Image caption Riders enjoyed fine weather during the etape
Loch Ness Etape Image copyright Paul Campbell
Image caption The event involves a distance of 66 miles (106km)
Loch Ness Etape Image copyright Paul Campbell
Image caption The ride also involved passing through striking Highland scenery

