Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Ian McMullen failed to return from a fishing trip on Thursday

Search teams looking for a man who went missing during a fishing trip in Sutherland have found a body.

Ian McMullen, 80, from Hertfordshire, failed to return from the visit to the River Oykel, near Lairg, on Thursday.

His disappearance sparked extensive searches of the river and surrounding area.

Police said a man's body was found on Tuesday. While it has not yet been formally identified, Mr McMullen's family has been informed.

The discovery was made during searches conducted by the Police Scotland Dive and Marine Unit.

Police said there did not appear to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.