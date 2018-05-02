Police have appealed for information after 12 sheep were killed by a dog or dogs near Ardgay in the Highlands.

A tame deer in the same field as the rare breed of sheep also died.

The animals suffered injuries "consistent with being attacked by a dog or dogs" sometime between 22:00 on 27 April and 10:00 on 30 April.

Police said the sheep and deer were in a field near the River Carron and close to a path regularly used by dog walkers.